Cala Blanca Beach.

Cala Blanca is a rocky V-shaped cove, surrounded by pine trees and with medium-height cliffs on the edges of the beach becoming an ideal place for scuba diving.

It is a virgin beach with crystal clear waters, due to the somewhat difficult access it is a quiet cove as the last stretch to reach it must be done on foot, going down a steep slope.

An interesting fact is that it has joined the network of dog bathing areas in 2014 becoming a perfect beach to come with your best friend.

