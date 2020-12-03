The first snow flurries of the year fell in Mallorca on Wednesday, turning the roads into a dangerous, slushy mess and leaving a blanket of white on El Puig Major.
Precipitaciones (l/m2) últimas 12 horas en #Mallorca— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) December 2, 2020
Sa Pobla 11
Porreres 5
Artà 5
Muro 5
Sineu 5
Sta Maria 4
Alfàbia 4
St Elm 3
Lluc 3
C. St Pere 3
Calvià 3
Pollença 2
Aerop. Palma 2
radar: https://t.co/5OLpylyOnF
Más Datos: https://t.co/jatmxFwobJ pic.twitter.com/jRo7Rpppb7
Heavy rain pounded the Island throughout the day with 11 litres per m2 of rainfall in sa Pobla and 5 litres per m2 in Porreres, Artà, Muro and Sineu.
Temperatures plummeted to 3 degrees in Alfabia and 6 degrees in Lluc as the cold air blew through Mallorca in the afternoon.
On Thursday an Atlantic storm will bring a mass of very cold air to the Balearic Islands along with more heavy rain, strong westerly winds and high seas and the mercury will take another dip.
It will be very cold over the weekend too with heavy rain in the Balearic Islands, according to Aemet.
T. máx. en #Baleares(ºC), alcanzándose muchas durante la madrugada:— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) December 2, 2020
La Mola 13
Ciutadella 12
Es Mercadal 11
Capdepera 16
Calvià 15
P Palma 15
Campos 13
Manacor 12
Sineu 12
Lluc 10
S. Torrella 8
Alfábia 6
Formentera 16
Eivissa 16
St Joan 14
Más Datos: https://t.co/jatmxFwobJ pic.twitter.com/hrjHlyNtcd
Currently there are no comments.