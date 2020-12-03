Snow in El Puig Major, Mallorca

Snow in El Puig Major, Mallorca.

03-12-2020Ultima Hora

The first snow flurries of the year fell in Mallorca on Wednesday, turning the roads into a dangerous, slushy mess and leaving a blanket of white on El Puig Major.

Heavy rain pounded the Island throughout the day with 11 litres per m2 of rainfall in sa Pobla and 5 litres per m2 in Porreres, Artà, Muro and Sineu.

Temperatures plummeted to 3 degrees in Alfabia and 6 degrees in Lluc as the cold air blew through Mallorca in the afternoon.

On Thursday an Atlantic storm will bring a mass of very cold air to the Balearic Islands along with more heavy rain, strong westerly winds and high seas and the mercury will take another dip.

It will be very cold over the weekend too with heavy rain in the Balearic Islands, according to Aemet.

