Fumat Tunnel, Mallorca.

02-12-2020Ultima Hora

After years of wrangling, lights have finally been installed in the Fumat tunnel in Formentor, the only one in Mallorca that was still dark.

Low-consumption LED luminaires were used to save energy, according to Mobility & Infrastructure Minister, Iván Sevillano who tweeted his delight.

"Finally, after years and years the last tunnel without lighting on the Island has been lit up. That’s justice. Let's go!” he tweeted.

Drivers and cyclists said navigating the tunnel in the dark was extremely dangerous and have repeatedly called for the interior of the 192 metre long tunnel connecting Puerto Pollensa with Cap de Formentor to be illuminated.

