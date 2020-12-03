The Thursday report from the regional health service is 183 new positive cases over the past 24 hours. The test rate is 4.59% based on 3,986 tests.

There have been further decreases in numbers of hospital patients in the Balearics - 187 patients on wards (seven fewer) and 42 in ICUs (three fewer). In Mallorca there are 161 patients on wards and 34 in intensive care; in Ibiza the numbers are 20 and six; in Minorca six and two. Two hundred and ninety more people have recovered, 46 of whom were in hospital.

The health ministry has updated the number of fatalities. This has increased by ten to 424, but these ten deaths all occurred between late August and late September; they had not been validated until now as Covid-related fatalities.

At municipality level, the changes in numbers of active cases from Wednesday show increases in thirteen of Mallorca's 53 municipalities, decreases in fifteen and no changes in 25. Sa Pobla and Soller numbers have risen again.

Of the eight municipalities with most active cases, six have the largest populations in Mallorca. The smallest of these six is Inca (population 33,319, the most recent figure). The populations of Sa Pobla and Soller are very similar (13,475 and 13,705 respectively) and so they are some way below that of Inca. The municipality with the seventh highest population is Alcudia (20,241), where there had been an increase in cases but which is now showing a fall.

While population is obviously a factor, it is only one. For example, Sant Joan (population 2,108) continues to have a high number of cases. The cases in Sant Joan (and Soller) were related to outbreaks at care homes, but the latest health ministry figures indicate that there are only 37 active cases among care home residents for the whole of the Balearics and 45 among care home workers.

Palma 1,773 (+34)

Manacor 160 (-5)

Inca 149 (-6)

Marratxi 143 (+6)

Calvia 129 (+8)

Soller 121 (+7)

Sa Pobla 114 (+8)

Llucmajor 90 (-1)

Andratx 67 (-3)

Santa Margalida 48 (-1)

Felanitx 45 (-4)

Sant Joan 44 (no change)

Alcudia 43 (-3)

Santanyi 43 (-3)

Binissalem 42 (+5)

Lloseta 39 (no change)

Pollensa 39 (-2)

Capdepera 38 (no change)

Muro 27 (-3)

Santa Maria 25 (-1)

Montuiri 23 (no change)

Sencelles 23 (-2)

Campos 22 (+1)

Selva 22 (no change)

Alaro 21 (no change)

Arta 20 (+1)

Son Servera 19 (+1)

Bunyola 14 (no change)

Sant Llorenç 14 (no change)

Algaida 13 (no change)

Ariany 10 (no change)

Esporles 10 (-1)

Campanet 8 (+1)

Llubi 8 (no change)

Porreres 8 (no change)

Santa Eugenia 8 (+1)

Consell 7 (no change)

Fornalutx 7 (no change)

Petra 7 (-2)

Puigpunyent 7 (+1)

Sineu 7 (no change)

Valldemossa 6 (no change)

Costitx 5 (no change)

Maria de la Salut 5 (no change)

Vilafranca 5 (no change)

Ses Salines 4 (+1)

Mancor de la Vall 3 (-2)

Banyalbufar 1 (no change)

Deya 1 (no change)

Buger 0 (no change)

Escorca 0 (no change)

Estellencs 0 (no change)

Lloret de Vistalegre 0 (no change)