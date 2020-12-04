Palma Cathedral, Mallorca.

Palma Cathedral, Mallorca.

03-08-2020Wendy Wighton Urquhart

There’s sunshine and showers in Palma today along with 35 kilometre an hour winds, a high of 15 and a low of 7 degrees.

Calvia is wet and very windy with a high of 16 degrees dropping to 6 after dark.

It’s 15 and pouring rain in Llucmajor with winds gusting up to 40 kilometres an hour and a low of 8 degrees.

Muro is overcast and very blustery with heavy rain throughout the day, a high of 16 and a low of 6 degrees.

It’s 13 and raining in Deya with high winds and an overnight temperature of 5 degrees.

Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam in Puerto Soller.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.