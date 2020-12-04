Mallorca was battered by thunder and lightning, torrential rain and extremely strong winds from early morning on Friday.

The State Meteorological Agency, Aemet has issued a yellow alert for 70 kilometre an hour westerly and southwesterly winds in southern areas of the Island and 80 kilometre an hour in the Serra de Tramuntana throughout the day.

A yellow alert has also been issued for rough seas and 3-4 metre high waves in Mallorca.

It will be overcast and blustery all day long with intermittent thunderstorms, heavy rain and hailstorms.

The daytime high is 16 degrees but strong winds will make it feel much colder and overnight the temperature will drop to 4-5 degrees with snow above 1,200 metres.