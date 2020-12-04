Mallorca is being battered by strong winds and driving rain and stormy seas are whipping up waves and sending them slamming into ports all over the Island.

It’s blowing a gale in Palma with heavy showers throughout the day and Aemet says more thunderstorms and hailstorms are likely.

A yellow alert has been issued for extremely strong winds in the Serra de Tramuntana and south, central and eastern areas of the Island.

A second yellow alert has been issued for rough seas and 3-4 metre high waves in all coastal areas of the island.

Winds gusting at 84 kilometres an hour have been recorded in the Serra d’Alfàbia; 75 kilometres an hour in the West Palma dike; 71 kilometres an hour at Son Sant Joan Airport and 66 kilometres an hour in Banyalbufar and Campos.

The streets in Puerto Andratx are soaked and covered in stones and algae that's been washed up by the strong winds and waves as high as the lighthouse.

The daytime high is 16 degrees but the strong winds will make it feel much colder and overnight the temperature will drop to 4-5 degrees with snow above 1,200 metres.

Storm Dora will arrive in Mallorca on Saturday bringing even more relentless rain and Aemet is forecasting thunderstorms, snow and hail storms. The snow level will fall to 900 metres and temperatures will drop to around 12 degrees.

Another storm will arrive on Sunday, which is also Constitution Day, bringing another burst of rain to the Balearic Islands but it will be slightly warmer with highs of 15 degrees. Weather warnings for high winds and rough seas will be in place from around 16:00.

It will be just as miserable on Monday with most places overcast and wet and highs of 16 degrees and the unstable weather will continue for most of next week.