Everyone in the Balearic Islands can now get the flu jab if they want it, according to the General Director of Public Health & Participation, Maria Antònia Font, who appealed for those in risk groups to come forward if they’ve not already been immunised.

"The best advice we can give now is get vaccinated," said Font, who stressed that well-vaccinated flu populations have a lower incidence of coronavirus. She also said there’s evidence of a higher mortality rate amongst people who are infected with coronavirus and flu at the same time.

According to the latest data, 163,382 people were vaccinated at Health Centres in the Balearic Islands before November 30, which is 42.42% more than last year. 91,505 of them are 65 or over; 66,297 are between 14 and 64, and 5,580 are under 14 years of age.

Mallorca

133,664 people have been vaccinated in Mallorca, which is an increase of 45.05% from last year. 74,328 of them are 65 and over; 54,540 are between 14 and 64 and 4,796 are under 14 years of age.

Minorca

12,125 people have been given the flu jab in Minorca, up 38.84% from 2019. 7,316 of them are 65 or over; 4,431 are between 14 and 64 and 378 are under 14 years of age.

Ibiza & Formentera

17,593 were immunised in Ibiza and Formentera, up 27.20% year-on-year. 9,861 of them were 65 or over; 7,326 are between 14 and 64 and 406 are under 14 years of age.

Anyone who wants to be vaccinated should call 971437079 or 902079079 to make an appointment.

The Ministry of Health has distributed 262,710 doses of the flu vaccine in the Balearic Islands: 180,000 were bought by the Government and the other 82,710 were provided by the Ministry of Health.