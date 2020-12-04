Sa Pobla town hall and Balearic health ministry representatives

Sa Pobla town hall and Balearic health ministry representatives met on Friday.

04-12-2020Lola Olmo

At an emergency meeting between Sa Pobla town hall and Balearic health ministry representatives on Friday, the decision was taken to bring the curfew in Sa Pobla forward by two hours. As from Saturday, the curfew will start at 10pm and will remain in place for at least a fortnight.

As well as this earlier curfew, the interiors of bars and restaurants will be closed. The town hall will look to make exterior space available where possible.

The health ministry has opted against a lockdown of the perimeter of the kind that was applied to Manacor. Although the number of infections has risen in Sa Pobla, this hasn't led to rises in surrounding areas. In Sa Pobla's largest immediate neighbour, Alcudia, the number of cases has in fact been coming down. Buger, where there were three cases, now has none.

The situation in Sa Pobla has worsened, with there now being 126 active cases. The 14-day cumulative incidence is more than 800 cases per 100,000, which is getting on for four times the current incidence for the whole of the Balearics. The positive test rate is over 14%.

Although there is no perimeter lockdown, people are being advised to only make essential journeys and to stay at home as much as possible. Mass screening in Sa Pobla will start on Sunday.

