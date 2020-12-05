Palma is cold, wet and windy today with a high of 12 degrees, occasional slivers of sunshine and a low of 5.

Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam in the capital.

It’s 13 degrees and pouring rain in Andratx with a 20 kilometre northerly wind and an overnight low of 6.

Ses Salines is overcast and windy with sunshine between the showers and a low of 5.

It’s 13 and partly sunny, partly cloudy in Pollensa with intermittent rain and a low of 7 degrees.

Soller is 11 degrees with strong northerly winds and driving rain and the temperture will plummet to 4 degrees after dark.