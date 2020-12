Bars and restaurants in Fornalutx are to close at 5pm. This decision follows recent cases of coronavirus in Fornalutx, which had been one of a handful of municipalities not to have registered any cases.

The measure was agreed with bar and restaurant owners by the mayor, Francesc Marroig. The town hall is acting to stop the spread of the virus, health ministry figures indicating that there are currently seven active cases. Fornalutx has a population of 660.