A total of 702 flights will take off or land in the Balearic Islands from December 4-8 for the Constitution Day Holiday weekend and 574 of them are domestic flights, according to provisional data from Aena.

434 flights are scheduled in Mallorca and 376 of them are domestic; all 164 scheduled flights in Ibiza are domestic as are all 104 scheduled flights in Minorca.

On Friday 184 flights took off or landed at Balearic Airports; 57 arrivals and 57 departures in Mallorca; 21 arrivals and 21 departures in Ibiza and 14 arrivals and 14 departures in Minorca.

On Saturday 124 flights are scheduled to take off or land at Balearic Airports; 40 arrivals and 40 departures in Mallorca, 14 arrivals and 14 departures in Ibiza and 8 arrivals and 8 departures in Minorca.

On Sunday 128 flights are scheduled to take off or land at Balearic Airports; 40 arrivals and 40 departures in Mallorca, 15 arrivals and 15 departures in Ibiza and 9 arrivals and 9 departures in Minorca.

On Monday 123 flights are scheduled to take off or land at Balearic Airports and 115 of them will be domestic flights; 37 arrivals and 36 departures in Mallorca; 16 arrivals and 16 departures in Ibiza and 9 arrivals and 9 departures in Minorca.

On Tuesday 143 flights are scheduled to take off or land at Balearic Airports and 141 of them will be domestic flights; 43 arrivals and 44 departures in Mallorca, 16 arrivals and 16 departures in Ibiza and 12 arrivals and 12 departures in Minorca.