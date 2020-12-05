Testing in Mallorca

The test rate is down again.

05-12-2020Teresa Ayuga

On Saturday, the regional health ministry reported 184 new positive cases, 39 fewer than on Friday. The number of tests, 3,413, was 98 lower than on Friday, and the test rate (5.39%) was also lower.

There has been a further fall in the number of patients on hospital wards in the Balearics - 206, five fewer than on Friday - although there is one more patient in intensive care (43 in total).

Nineteen more patients have been discharged from hospital and a further 238 have recovered.

There is no update on the numbers of active cases at municipality level.

A total of 20,749 people have recovered, confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Balearics since the start of the pandemic standing at 25,213.

