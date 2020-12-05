On Saturday, the regional health ministry reported 184 new positive cases, 39 fewer than on Friday. The number of tests, 3,413, was 98 lower than on Friday, and the test rate (5.39%) was also lower.

There has been a further fall in the number of patients on hospital wards in the Balearics - 206, five fewer than on Friday - although there is one more patient in intensive care (43 in total).

Nineteen more patients have been discharged from hospital and a further 238 have recovered.

There is no update on the numbers of active cases at municipality level.

A total of 20,749 people have recovered, confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Balearics since the start of the pandemic standing at 25,213.