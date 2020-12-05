A judge has ordered the detention of four men who were arrested by the Guardia Civil earlier this week in connection with at least seventeen burglaries.

Properties were broken into in various parts of central Mallorca as well as in Palma and Marratxi. In addition to the theft of valuables, significant damage was caused to properties because of the force that was used in order to break in.

Investigators identified suspects who were placed under surveillance. It was found that they were using two vehicles which had been stolen from two of the properties.

Six addresses in Palma were raided. Among items retrieved were televisions and jewellery as well as cash, a car and a motorbike. The four men arrested are all aged 20 or 21 as are three others who are being investigated for aiding the sale of stolen items and laundering money.