The cave has been known since the Middle Ages, but it was not until the 19th century that a profound exploration was carried out by E.A Martel.

The caves hide a large underground lake, Lake Martel, considered to be one of the largest underground lakes in the world, being able to see the works of nature is incredible and to think of how many centuries it has taken to create this cave so magnificently formed is mindblowing.

For those who won't go deep into the earth, this photo gives a limited look on what you can expect from this place.