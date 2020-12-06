Palmanova, Mallorca.

Palmanova, Mallorca.

04-06-2017Humphrey Carter

It’s a bit calmer in Palma today but still blustery and mostly overcast with scattered showers, occasional sunshine, a high of 14 degrees and a low of 5.

Andratx is partly sunny, partly cloudy and very windy with occasional cloudbursts and a high of 15 dropping to 10 degrees after dark.

Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam in Es Camp de Mar.

It’s 15 degrees and a beautiful sunny day in Campos, but the strong northerly wind will make it feel much cooler and the temperature will fall to 4 overnight.

Alcudia is cloudy, wet and windy with a top temperature of 14 degrees and a low of 9.

It’s 12 degrees, dull and raining in Deya with 30 kilometre an hour winds and a low of 8.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.