It’s a bit calmer in Palma today but still blustery and mostly overcast with scattered showers, occasional sunshine, a high of 14 degrees and a low of 5.

Andratx is partly sunny, partly cloudy and very windy with occasional cloudbursts and a high of 15 dropping to 10 degrees after dark.

Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam in Es Camp de Mar.

It’s 15 degrees and a beautiful sunny day in Campos, but the strong northerly wind will make it feel much cooler and the temperature will fall to 4 overnight.

Alcudia is cloudy, wet and windy with a top temperature of 14 degrees and a low of 9.

It’s 12 degrees, dull and raining in Deya with 30 kilometre an hour winds and a low of 8.