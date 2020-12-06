The National Police in Palma have arrested a burglar who broke into an apartment in the city's old centre and was confronted by a woman with a baby.

The woman heard noises in her living room. She discovered the burglar and there was a struggle which resulted in injuries to her hands. As the burglar was fleeing the scene, the woman went to a window and called for help. Workers renovating a nearby building caught the burglar and phoned for the police.

The woman needed medical treatment because of her injuries. The baby was unharmed. The burglar, who has a police record, was arrested and charged with robbery with violence and causing injury.