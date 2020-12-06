Event for Constitution Day in Palma, Mallorca

There was a limited gathering in Palma.

In her Constitution Day address, President Armengol called for the Constitution "to be applied with more ambition and reformist spirit".

In front of a limited gathering of some twenty people at the Almudaina Palace Museum in Palma, the Balearic president appealed for a reformist spirit in "updating our great collective consensus and adapting it (the Constitution) to the times and to present and future demands that challenge us". She observed that application must be "with ambition" in order to apply "all that remains outstanding", despite the letter of the Magna Carta having been adopted in 1978. Her allusion to reform was for "de facto federalism", of which she has long been an advocate.

Video clips were played during the ceremony in which representatives from various sectors read parts of the Constitution in highlighting the "superior values" that were approved by the referendum 42 years ago. Essential workers drew attention to "freedom, justice, democracy, political pluralism, legality and solidarity".

The Spanish government's delegate in the Balearics, Aina Calvo, stressed that the Constitution involves everyone, while referring to the Magna Carta's "elasticity and legal virtuosity".

On the pandemic, Armengol lamented the losses caused by Covid and warned that the "situation is becoming very worrying in Mallorca, where the incidence is once again increasing towards the high risk rates".

