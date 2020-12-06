On Sunday, Francina Armengol insisted that "this is not the time to be thinking about Christmas meals and parties".

The Balearic president said during her Constitution Day address in Palma that "forceful measures" will be adopted if infections continue to rise and the "Balearic Islands are not capable of bending the curve". "Human lives are at stake."

Armengol was echoing the words of the government's Covid technical advisor, Marga Frontera, who on Saturday made clear that "what we cannot do is to allow that there are more people who later may end up in hospital, or worse, because of the Christmas celebrations".

"The measures must be in accordance with the epidemiological situation, and if this worsens and more restrictive measures have to be put in place, they will be put in place."