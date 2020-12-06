Testing in Ibiza

The test rate is above five per cent.

06-12-2020Marcelo Sastre

The Sunday report from the Balearic health ministry indicates 144 new positive cases. Based on 2,742 tests, the positive test rate is 5.25%, similar to Saturday's 5.39% from 3,413 tests.

In hospitals, there are 157 patients on wards and 45 in intensive care units. While the number of ICU patients has risen but continues to be considered "good" in terms of bed management, the number of patients on wards has decreased significantly in recent days.

Seventeen more patients have been discharged from hospital, and a further 140 have recovered.

The ministry reports no more deaths. The total stands at 426.

