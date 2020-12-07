Winds gusting up to 80 kilometres an hour were recorded in the Balearic Islands during Storm Dora on Sunday, according to the State Meteorological Agency.

Aemet activated a weather alert for gale force winds and a second for stormy seas in the north and northeast of Mallorca, southern Minorca and Ibiza with waves topping 3 metres.

The rest of this week will be overcast and stormy with heavy rain and winds gusting up to 50 kilometres an hour in some places on Tuesday.

There will be slivers of sunshine here and there on Wednesday with highs of 15 degrees, but the strong winds will make it feel much cooler.

Thursday will be cold, wet and very windy but it will be a couple degrees warmer with the mercury hovering around 17-18 degrees.

The wind will ease off a little on Friday but it will be cloudy most of the day with a few downpours.