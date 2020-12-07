A new spike in coronavirus infections in the lead up to Christmas is causing alarm in Mallorca.

A couple of weeks ago the Balearic Islands were in good shape compared to other Autonomous Communities, but now cases are increasing in Mallorca and decreasing elsewhere.

The Balearic Islands has an incidence rate of 204.88 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in 14 days, the national average has dropped from 500 to 231.11, but in Mallorca it soared to 235.

That's an increase of more than 20% in the last 10 days in Mallorca and there are concerns that infections will rise even more after the Constitution Day holiday weekend.

“The virus is still present and continues to kill,” warned the President of the Balearic Government, Francina Armengol. "We cannot afford to relax during the upcoming holidays.”

The maximum number of people allowed to gather together has been increased from 6 to 10 on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day and the curfew has been relaxed to 0130 for those four days, but that may well change again if coronavirus cases continue to escalate.

The Ministry of Health confirmed 144 new positive cases in the Balearics on Sunday, taking the total number infected to 25,794 since the pandemic began.

124 of the new coronavirus infections were in Mallorca, 19 in Minorca and one in Ibiza.