Hundreds of people aged 16-59 queued up in sa Pobla to take a coronavirus test on Sunday and there were so many more on Monday that changes had to be made, according to the Ajuntament sa Pobla’s twitter page.

“In this second day of screening, the changes in the organisation are giving good results. In just over an hour 230 people were tested for antigens,” said the tweet. “Today we have 49 people working and the lines have been increased from 3 to 9.”

The Ministry of Health has confirmed that 8 of the residents screened on Sunday tested positive for coronavirus.