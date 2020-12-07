On Monday, the Balearic health ministry reported 162 new positive cases of coronavirus. Based on 2,664 tests, the positive test rate is 6.08%. On Saturday and Sunday, the test rate was, respectively, 5.39% and 5.25%. The Monday figures indicate an increase of 18 new cases compared with Sunday based on 78 fewer tests. On Saturday, there were 184 new cases from 3,413 tests.

On hospital wards, where there had been several days of reduced numbers of patients, the number has risen by eleven to 168. There are 45 patients in intensive care units, the same number as on Sunday. In Mallorca there are 144 patients on wards and 36 in ICU. Three more patients have been discharged from hospitals and a further 112 have recovered following monitoring by primary care.

No more fatalities have been reported; the number since the start of the pandemic remains 426.