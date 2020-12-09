Winds gusting up to 115 kilometres an hour were recorded in Alfàbia on Tuesday when Atlantic Storm Ernest slammed into Mallorca, according to the State Meteorological Agency.

Elsewhere the wind was howling at 69 km an hour in Banyalbufar, 68 km an hour in Ses Salines, 64 km an hour at Capdepera lighthouse, 63 km an hour in Puerto Soller, 62 km an hour in Cap Blanc and 61 km an hour in the Dique del Oeste in Palma.

Gusts of 60 km an hour were recorded in Santa Maria, 58 km an hour in Santanyí and 58 km an hour in Calvia and at Son Sant Joan Airport.

Aemet also reported gusts of 63 km an hour at Ibiza Airport, 61 km an hour in Formentera, 53 km an hour in Vila and 51 km an hour in Sant Antoni.

In Minorca, 55 km an hour winds were recorded at the Airport and 53 km an hour in Es Mercadal.

Mallorca will be overcast on Wednesday with strong northwesterly winds, showers and thunderstorms in some places and snow above 1,100 metres.

The daytime temperature will hover around 13 degrees in Palma with highs of 8 in Escorca, 12 in Estellencs and 14 in Alcudia.