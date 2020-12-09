Coronavirus infections continue to increase in the Balearic Islands and the Health & Consumer Affairs Minister, Patricia Gómez has warned that "there are trying times ahead.”

The positivity rate rose to 7.82% on Tuesday from 6.08% on Monday and the Ministry of Health confirmed 166 new infections on Tuesday.

Minister Gómez also urged people to continue social distancing, wear face masks and wash their hands frequently.

"I don't think the measures can be relaxed," she said.

PCR Delays

Minister Gómez apologised to residents of Ibiza and Formentera who were affected by the delay in PCR results during the Constitution Day Holiday weekend.

"It was very difficult to know the number of people who would visit us," she said, adding that there is less capacity to perform tests in Ibiza.

261 residents in Ibiza and 41 in Formentera made appointments for PCR tests during the holiday weekend and two people tested positive.

The Microbiology Laboratory was operational for routine testing for three days during the long weekend and will stay open for two more days for urgent testing.