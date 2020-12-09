Around 100 people took to the streets of Palma on Tuesday to protest against plans to build a concrete factory in the Son Güells neighbourhood of the city.

The Balearic Environment Commission will rule on proposals for the new factory this Thursday.

"This concrete factory will be in the middle of a residential area," said Rosana Bustamente, President of the Residents' Association, ”we have opposed this project since last year and we’ve spoken to all the institutions and presented many arguments."

Bustamente also claims that the concrete factory will have a negative effect on the health of residents in the area.