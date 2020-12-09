Manacor Council has announced that it’s planning to shell out around 450,000 euros on renovations at Manacor racecourse.

The money will be used to improve lighting, bathrooms, entrances, the canteen and the bar at the foot of the track which has been closed for years.

The President of the Institut de l'Esport Hípic de Mallorca or IEHM, Lluís Socias said the initial plan was to spend 270,000 euros to fix the air conditioning system in the first floor restaurant of the main building.

“After talking to Manacor City Council and the Federació Balear de Trot we decided to allocate more money to improve the facilities,” he said. "With this investment we will be able to provide a bar service during equestrian events on the premises.”

A budget of around 180,000 euros has been set aside to improve the bar and remove uralite.

"Our goal is to operate the bar via concession so that service is available every day, not just on the days when there are races,” explained Socias.

The canteen service will also be operated via concession.

The project will be put out to tender shortly and IEHM hopes the Manacor Racecourse renovations will be completed in time for the Grand Prix in May.