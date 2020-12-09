The President of the Government Francina Armengol has just announced that the curfew in Mallorca is changing to 22:00 from Thursday December 10 until December 21 which means bars and restaurants all be forced to close by then.

"The situation is getting worse in Mallorca," said Armengol.

The cumulative incidence in 14 days in Mallorca is 260 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, compared to 223 a week ago.

The Governing Council has approved five million euros worth of aid for bars and restaurants so that they can install the necessary equipment to ensure security.

President Armengol revealed that customers will not be allowed to eat or drink inside bars and restaurants in Lloseta, Sóller or Muro because all three Municipalities have a very high cumulative incidence which is forecast to rise even further. The same restriction is already in force in Sa Pobla.

President Armengol stressed that social distancing, wearing a face mask, washing hands frequently and good ventilation help to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

She also mentioned that the Balearic Islands approved a level framework ten days ago which is reviewed every 15 days, with the next revision scheduled for Monday, December 14, but measures related to a State of Emergency are decided by the Balearic Government.

Government Technical Adviser, Margalida Frontera told IB3 Ràdio that the situation in Sa Pobla, Lloseta, Sóller, Muro and several districts of Palma is very worrying, because of the increase in cases and maintenance of the constant incidence.

The cumulative incidence in Mallorca has gone from 198 cases per 100,000 inhabitants to 250 in a week.

The cumulative incidence of the Balearic Islands is 222.37 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, well above the national average of 215.10 and significantly more than Andalusia with 204.26, Canary Islands with 71.19, Catalonia with 205.47, Ceuta with 188.73, the Valencian Community with 210.14, Extremadura with 187.04, Galicia with 178.81, Madrid with 222.14, Murcia with 172.70 and Navarra with 220.72.