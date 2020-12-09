Anyone who organises a party in the Balearic Islands will be fined, even if the event doesn’t go ahead, according to Government Spokesperson, Pilar Costa.

She has announced that marketing, organising or advertising meetings, parties or any other event that could result in crowds gathering will be considered a serious infraction and if the event actually goes ahead it will be considered a very serious infraction with fines of up to €600,000.

Costa explained that a decree law has been approved to modify the previous coronavirus regulations and will be enforced from Thursday, after it's been published in the BOIB.

Inspectors in Palma, Llucmajor, Calvia in Mallorca and Sant Antoni in Ibiza will be able to process and sanction any breaches of the rules.

Costa argued that the Inspectors in these Municipalities know the reality better and will be able to process the sanctions faster.