The Ministry of Health confirmed 152 new coronavirus infections in the Balearic Islands on Wednesday taking the total to 26,382 since the pandemic began.

There were no new coronavirus fatalities, therefore the number of deaths remains static at 426.

190 people have been admitted to hospital and 48 of them are in the Intensive Care Unit. Four were admitted in the last 24 hours. Three patients have been discharged and 173 others are receiving Primary Care at home.

3,207 diagnostic tests have been carried out in the last 24 hours.

145 new infections have been confirmed in Mallorca, 164 people have been hospitalised, 40 are in the ICU and 3,145 are receiving Primary Care at home.

3 new infections have been confirmed in Ibiza, 19 people have been hospitalised, 5 are in the ICU and 278 are receiving Primary Care at home.

There are no new infections in Formentera and 2 people are receiving Primary Care at home.

4 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus in Minorca, 8 have been hospitalised, 3 are in the ICU and 154 are receiving Primary Care at home.

37 residents at Nursing Homes in the Balearics have contracted Covid-19 and 32 of them are in hospital. 53 Healthcare Professionals have also tested positive.

Altogether, 87 Healthcare Professionals have been diagnosed with Covid-19 and another 200 who’ve been in contact with someone who has the virus are under surveillance.