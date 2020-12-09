On Wednesday, the regional health ministry updated information regarding active cases of coronavirus at municipality level.

The previous update was on Friday last week. Since then, there have been increases in the island's six largest municipalities (by population) except one - Manacor, where there are eight fewer cases. Otherwise, Calvia, Inca, Llucmajor, Marratxi and Palma all show increases. The 105 new cases in Palma since Friday, while they sound a lot, are lower than the 175 from Monday to Friday last week.

As can be seen, Sa Pobla is close to having the second highest number, despite the population being some 20,000 lower than the island's sixth largest municipality, which is Inca. There has of course been mass screening in Sa Pobla.

Lloseta and Soller, where numbers were rising last week, continue to show increases, while numbers in Campos, Consell and Pollensa have all risen quite significantly. In total, 24 of the 53 municipalities have registered increases.

By contrast, cases in Andratx and Sencelles have decreased notably. There are decreases in seventeen municipalities and no changes in twelve.

Figures in brackets show changes compared with Friday, December 4.

Palma 1,901 (+105)

Inca 170 (+12)

Marratxi 166 (+19)

Sa Pobla 164 (+38)

Manacor 153 (-8)

Calvia 144 (+9)

Soller 125 (+4)

Llucmajor 101 (+14)

Pollensa 60 (+20)

Lloseta 51 (+8)

Andratx 45 (-19)

Binissalem 43 (no change)

Sant Joan 40 (-3)

Santanyi 40 (-3)

Felanitx 39 (-6)

Santa Margalida 39 (no change)

Capdepera 38 (+1)

Muro 38 (+9)

Alcudia 35 (-5)

Campos 33 (+11)

Santa Maria 30 (+4)

Selva 23 (+3)

Arta 22 (+2)

Montuiri 22 (-1)

Consell 21 (+14)

Son Servera 21 (+1)

Alaro 19 (no change)

Valldemossa 15 (+7)

Algaida 13 (-1)

Porreres 12 (+5)

Sant Llorenç 12 (-1)

Sencelles 12 (-11)

Bunyola 11 (-2)

Esporles 11 (no change)

Petra 11 (+4)

Llubi 10 (+3)

Ariany 7 (-2)

Fornalutx 7 (no change)

Ses Salines 7 (+2)

Vilafranca 7 (+4)

Campanet 6 (-2)

Sineu 6 (no change)

Costitx 4 (-1)

Puigpunyent 4 (-3)

Santa Eugenia 4 (-4)

Mancor de la Vall 3 (no change)

Banyalbufar 1 (no change)

Deya 1 (no change)

Lloret de Vistalegre 1 (+1)

Maria de la Salut 1 (-4)

Buger 0 (no change)

Escorca 0 (no change)

Estellencs 0 (no change)