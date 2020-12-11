It’s a wet and windy Friday in Palma with a little bit of sun this afternoon, a high of 19 degrees and a low of 9.

Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam in Can Pastilla.



Calvia is 18 degrees and mostly overcast with winds gusting up to 35 kilometres, afternoon sunshine and a low of 8.

It’s 19 and partly sunny, partly cloudy and very blustery in Santanyi with rain in the morning, sun in the afternoon and a low of 7 degrees.

Pollensa is 18 and overcast with a mixture of sunshine, showers and winds gusting up to 45 kilometres an hour and the temperature will drop to 8 degrees after dark.

It’s cold, wet and windy in Escorca with a top temperature of 16 degrees and an overnight temperature of 5.