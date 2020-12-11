Consell, Mallorca.

Consell, Mallorca.

09-12-2020Caroline Fuller

It’s a wet and windy Friday in Palma with a little bit of sun this afternoon, a high of 19 degrees and a low of 9.

Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam in Can Pastilla.

Calvia is 18 degrees and mostly overcast with winds gusting up to 35 kilometres, afternoon sunshine and a low of 8.

It’s 19 and partly sunny, partly cloudy and very blustery in Santanyi with rain in the morning, sun in the afternoon and a low of 7 degrees.

Pollensa is 18 and overcast with a mixture of sunshine, showers and winds gusting up to 45 kilometres an hour and the temperature will drop to 8 degrees after dark.

It’s cold, wet and windy in Escorca with a top temperature of 16 degrees and an overnight temperature of 5.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.