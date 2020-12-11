When the UK finally leaves the EU at the end of this year British travellers could find themselves shut out of Europe.

European law won’t apply to the UK after January 1, 2021 which means Britain will be treated the same as any other non-European country, entry to the EU will depend on the coronavirus situation in the UK and that means non-essential travel could be banned.

UK citizens who have residency in an EU country or who have family members who are EU residents will still be able to travel to Europe and healthcare workers, border staff, seasonal agricultural workers, transport workers, diplomats, aid workers, fishermen and those in transit will be exempt from the travel restrictions.

Travel Agents are demanding clarification amid growing fears that non-essential travel to the EU could be banned, which means people who’ve been snapping up holiday bargains on the internet may not be able to travel after all.