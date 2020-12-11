The Prosecutor's Office is demanding that three Administrative Assistants from Son Espases Hospital be jailed for three years and three months for allegedly accessing the medical history of a co-worker.

Under the Penal Code, when health data is accessed a minimum two and a half year sentence is mandatory.

The victim realised her private records had been accessed when the accused allegedly referred to a health problem that she had refused to talk about, so she reported them to the hospital's legal services.

Access

Each defendant is accused of using their profile to access the victim's health records at least once on different days between the end of 2017 and spring of 2018.

The Public Prosecutor's Office is also demanding compensation for the victim, who had to resume psychiatric treatment after the incident.