400 Government informants are being hired in Mallorca to raise awareness about coronavirus and make sure people are obeying the restrictions.

The decision was taken during video-conference meetings which were attended by the President of the Balearic Government Francina Armengol, Social Affairs & Sports Minister Fina Santiago, Health & Consumer Affairs Minister, Patricia Gómez, Mayors and Councillors from the Municipalities, FELIB President Antoni Salas, the President of the Consell de Mallorca Catalina Cladera and the General Director of Local Cooperation & Heritage, Xesc Miralles.

They discussed the health situation in Mallorca and what measures are required to reduce the increase in coronavirus infections detected in recent days. They also asked Island and Municipal representatives to maintain institutional collaboration and ensure compliance with the coronavirus measures.

During the meetings Minister Santiago explained that the 400 informants will strengthen community actions in the Municipalities, raise awareness and make sure people are adhering to the Covid-19 regulations.