Quarantine period reduced.

11-12-2020

The quarantine period for returning holidaymakers from the Balearics to Britain will be reduced to 10 days from December 14, the British government announced this morning.

The changes were announced by the UK's chief medical officers and will come into force in England, Scotland and Northern Ireland from 14 December. It already applies in Wales.

The reduction in the period follows a review of the current available evidence by England's chief medical officer, Professor Chris Whitty; Scotland's chief medical officer, Dr Gregor Smith; Northern Ireland's chief medical officer, Dr Michael McBride and Wales' chief medical officer Dr Frank Atherton.

The health chiefs said in a joint statement that following a review of the evidence, they were "confident" that the self-isolation period could be shortened.

