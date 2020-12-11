Access to the Christmas tree in Parc de la Mar is being restricted to avoid congestion.

Palma City Council has banned access to interior section of the Christmas tree and changed the closing time to 21:30.

Local Police will are also being deployed to central Palma and Parc de la Mar to stop crowds gathering.

A perimeter has been established around the Christmas tree and more signs are being put up to reinforce health and safety information about social distancing, the mandatory wearing of face masks and use of hydro-alcoholic gel.

Palma City Council says the new measures have been introduced to reduce the incidence rate.

"We want to avoid the risk of hospital collapse and protect people’s health.”

Last weekend complaints about people crowding in central Palma to see the Christmas lights were posted on social media websites along with photos and video.