On Friday, the regional health ministry reported 258 new positive cases of coronavirus. This was the highest daily figure since September 12. Twenty-two more than on Thursday, the 258 cases produced a test rate of 7.01% from 3,680 tests.

While these cases refer to all the islands, it is Mallorca which has produced most of them - 236. In Ibiza there were eleven, in Minorca ten and in Formentera one. The situation in Ibiza is much better than it was. There are at present 23 people in hospital, five of them in intensive case. Minorca has thirteen patients in hospital; three in ICU. In Mallorca there are 164 patients on wards and 45 in intensive care.

Compared with a week ago, there are 25 more patients on wards, 22 of them in Mallorca. In intensive care units the 53 patients compare with 42 a week ago. With the exception of one patient in Minorca, this increase has occurred in Mallorca.

On a more positive note, 233 more people have recovered, 29 of whom were in hospital.

The 14-day cumulative incidence for the Balearics has risen from 208.4 cases per 100,000 inhabitants last week to 237.4 (data up to Tuesday this week). In Mallorca, there has been an increase to 272.9 cases from 235.5. In Ibiza the incidence is down to 99.4. In Minorca the incidence is 142.4, having been 95.3 last week.

At municipality level, the highest 14-day cumulative incidence per 100,000 has been Fornalutx (1,212), followed by Sa Pobla (1,135.4), Lloseta (718.1), Valldemossa (609.4) and Soller (523.7). The latest figures for active cases per municipality show a decrease in Fornalutx, but increases in three of these five municipalities. In Valldemossa, the fifteen is unchanged for the past two days.

Pollensa appears to be the latest hotspot. Last Friday there were forty active cases. These have more than doubled. Since Wednesday, thirty of the 53 municipalities in Mallorca show increased numbers of active cases.

Figures in brackets show changes from Wednesday, December 9.

Palma 1,975 (+74)

Inca 187 (+17)

Marratxi 183 (+17)

Sa Pobla 174 (+10)

Calvia 163 (+19)

Manacor 152 (-1)

Soller 130 (+5)

Llucmajor 99 (-2)

Pollensa 95 (+35)

Lloseta 55 (+4)

Binissalem 49 (+6)

Andratx 48 (+4)

Muro 46 (+8)

Santanyi 45 (+5)

Felanitx 42 (+3)

Sant Joan 41 (+1)

Alcudia 38 (+3)

Capdepera 38 (no change)

Santa Margalida 37 (-2)

Santa Maria 32 (+3)

Campos 31 (-2)

Selva 25 (+2)

Consell 23 (+2)

Son Servera 23 (+2)

Arta 22 (no change)

Montuiri 21 (-1)

Alaro 19 (no change)

Sencelles 15 (+3)

Valldemossa 15 (no change)

Porreres 14 (+2)

Algaida 13 (no change)

Bunyola 13 (+2)

Petra 13 (+2)

Sant Llorenç 13 (+1)

Ses Salines 13 (+6)

Llubi 12 (+2)

Esporles 11 (no change)

Ariany 8 (+1)

Campanet 8 (+2)

Vilafranca 7 (no change)

Fornalutx 6 (-1)

Sineu 6 (no change)

Costitx 4 (no change)

Puigpunyent 4 (no change)

Santa Eugenia 4 (no change)

Mancor de la Vall 3 (no change)

Deya 2 (+1)

Maria de la Salut 2 (+1)

Banyalbufar 1 (no change)

Lloret de Vistalegre 1 (no change)

Buger 0 (no change)

Escorca 0 (no change)

Estellencs 0 (no change)