A bar in Carrer Patronato Obrer, which crosses Carrer Nuredduna near Plaza Las Columnas has been fined more than 200,000 euros for allegedly failing to comply with the coronavirus regulations several times and for other infractions.

The bar has also been ordered to close for two months from Saturday December 12, 2020.

The penalty was imposed for a raft of alleged infractions including denying access to Authorities or Inspectors, hindering or preventing inspections, refusing to cooperate, non-compliance with the Administrative conditions of installation and non-compliance with Covid-19 sanitary measures.

Local Police say the bar has been cited more than fifty times this year, which is why it’s been handed a 201,301.50 euro fine.

Several local residents have complained that the coronavirus health regulations are not being respected in the bar and that fights inside and outside the premises are common.

"Every night Carrer Patronato Obrer turns into a boxing ring," said one neighbour.

Regulations

Palma City Council said the actions carried out at the bar were justified and that Local and National Police Officers and Government Inspectors will continue to monitor businesses to make sure they comply with the regulations.