Palma Cathedral.

Palma Cathedral.

10-12-2020Wendy Wighton Urquhart

The sun’s out in Palma, it’s 18 degrees and the wind has dropped at last! Overnight it will be 6 degrees.

It’s a lovely sunny Sunday in Calvia with a high of 17 , a light northerly wind and a low of 10 degrees.

Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam in Paguera.

Campos is warm and sunny and 18 degrees with no wind at all and a low of 7.

It’s 18 and partly sunny, partly cloudy in Alcudia with an overnight low of 10 degrees.

Deya is sunny and 15 with a light breeze and a low of 9 degrees.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.