Palma City Council has big plans for the city, including three massive new car parks.

Sweeping changes are in store in Plaça del Progrés, which include completely removing the petrol station, joining both sides of the square together to make one big pedestrian area and building an underground car park stretching over three floors with at least 350 spaces.

Traffic will probably be diverted to the sides of the square instead of running through the middle, but the road plans are still under discussion.

A second car park is planned in Pere Garau which will be a huge relief to local residents who’ve been demanding a solution to the horrendous parking problems there for years, especially in the streets close to Mercat de Pere Garau.

The car park will be built under the promenade between Carrer del Cardenal Despuig and Carrer Bisbe Cabanelles and stretch over three floors with more than 700 spaces.

There are also plans to build a third car park next to Plaza de Toros.