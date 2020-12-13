A new historical novel that was inspired by La Lleona de s’Horta is causing a sensation in Mallorca.

s’Horta is a small traditional village in the south east of Mallorca which has stunning views of the sea and the mountains.

In the 1930’s, military bases were built in several areas of the Island, including one in what is now known as Puig de sa Lleona, which was home to a garrison of soldiers and four Schneider Canet canons.

These military bases were active until the late 1950’s, but after decades of neglect, the guardhouses and observation stations are now in ruins.

La Lleona was apparently sculpted by a soldier from the military base who settled in s’Horta during the Civil War and it’s still intact.

The novel, which was written by Marc J. Bonet Binimelis and published chapter by chapter by the Associació Cultural Setmanari has received critical acclaim.