Spanish and foreign Airlines are demanding that all passengers be given coronavirus antigen tests at the airport, so that they have their results before boarding flights to Mallorca, Minorca and Ibiza.

The ALA Association, which includes Air Europa, Air Europa Express, Iberia Express, Air Nostrum, Vueling, and EasyJet insists that the tests can be carried out at the airports without any problems.

“These are reliable rapid tests, they’re cheaper than PCR tests and it's the easiest and simplest way for all passengers to board their flights with a negative test, which would ensure safe flights and reduce logistical problems at destination airports,” said the Association.

Security

The Airlines insist that preventive measures must be taken at airports until all the Covid-19 vaccination process is up and running in Spain and all European emitting markets.

“The infrastructure set up at Airports by Health Professionals and AENA in November to deal with foreign travellers can be used to facilitate testing, which will guarantee faster controls for boarding and on arrival at Airports,” said the ALA.

The President of the Government, Francina Armengol says there are no plans to conduct antigen tests at Balearic Airports in the immediate future.

“We are trying to reach agreements with the Spanish Government and the European Union because our priority is to defend the health of citizens and reactivate the economy,” said President Armengol.

“Testing at airports is an option that we have not considered at the moment, because it would have to be approved by the Government and authorised by the European Commission," she added. "At the moment the most reliable test is the PCR test which will be carried out at ports and airports in the Islands.”