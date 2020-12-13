Dolphin stranded in Colònia de Sant Jordi.

12-12-2020@miplanespotter/twitter

A dolphin that got stranded on the beach in Colònia de Sant Jordi on Saturday died before it could be rescued.

It was spotted at around 14:40 and some people tried to help the dolphin to get back into the sea.

Local Police Officers who were deployed to the beach contacted Palma Aquarium but they were unable to do anything to save the animal's life.

@miplanespotter uploaded photographs of the dolphin and tweeted that they managed to get the animal into the water but claims Local Police prevented him from helping the dolphin when it ended up back on the sand again.

