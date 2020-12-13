An increasing number of people are installing solar panels on the roofs of their homes and businesses in a bid to reduce energy bills and energy-sharing could soon become the norm in the Balearic Islands.

The Institut Balear de l’Energia, or IBE, wants to set up solar installations in Municipal public spaces to supply energy for local businesses and residents.

One panel would be enough to supply energy to several Homes, Businesses, Schools or Health Centres and the Government is planning to promote the benefits of solar energy next year.

The Ministry of Energy Transition has earmarked 400,000 euros of its own money for Solar projects and will have another 600,000 from the Sustainable Tourism Tax.

IBE will be in charge of the projects and company Director, Ferran Rosa, has already contacted the Municipalities to determine the best locations.

There are around 2,000 photovoltaic installations on the roofs of homes, small and medium-sized businesses, and public buildings in the Balearic Islands.

Cheaper Electricity



IBE wants residents and business owners who will benefit from lower electricity bills as a result of the solar panel installations to make a financial contribution to the project.

"In this way IBE would recoup some of its initial investment, which would be used finance more solar facilities," said Rosa.

Another option is that part of the energy could be used to supply power for the most vulnerable residents in the Balearics, who would not be asked to make a financial contribution.

The current regulations for shared self-consumption are rigid, which makes implementation difficult, because although solar energy is allowed to be shared, the distribution must be homogeneous.

Rosa says imminent changes by the Ministry of Energy Transition will also make it possible for energy generated for schools to be reassigned for use by local residents during non-school hours.