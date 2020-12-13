Binissalem Local Police Officers.

The entire Local Police Force in Binissalem has been quarantined until December 21.

Two Officers tested positive after they developed well known coronavirus symptoms such as fatigue, chills and a cough.

The rest of the Force was informed and Officers were sent to the local PAC for tests.

The close contacts of the two Officers who tested positive have been ordered to isolate at home for 10 days.

Binissalem Mayor Víctor Martí has informed Jaime Barceló, Director General of Emergencies & Interior of the situation and the necessary protocol has been activated.

The Guardia Civil will be on patrol in Binissalem in the meantime and Officers from Inca Local Police will be deployed if and when required.

