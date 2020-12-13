Sunset in Mallorca.

24-11-2020Humphrey Carter

It’s a beautiful sunny Monday in Palma with a high of 19 degrees and a low of 10.

Calvia is warm and sunny and 18 with a mild southeasterly wind and a low of 9 degrees.

There’s hazy sunshine in Ses Salines with a light breeze and a top temperature of 19, overnight it will be 10 degrees.

The mercury is hovering around 20 in Alcudia and there’s lots of sunshine, a brisk southerly wind and a low of 11.

Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam further south in Portocolom.

Soller is 18 and sunny with strong southerly winds and a low of 9 degrees.

