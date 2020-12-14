Artà, Mallorca.

Artà, Mallorca. archive photo.

14-12-2020Wendy Wighton Urquhart

Palma is mostly sunny today with a high of 19 degrees, a mild southerly wind and a low of 10.

It’s 18 degrees and partly sunny, partly cloudy in Calvia with a light northeasterly wind and an overnight temperature of 10.

Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam in es Camp de Mar.

Santanyi is mostly sunny with moderate winds and a high of 20 degrees falling to 9 after dark.

Five day forecast on the Balearic Islands

It’s 21 and a lovely sunny day in Pollensa with a light wind and a low of 10 degrees.

Deya is sunny but breezy with a few clouds here and there and the daytime high of 18 degrees will fall to 10 overnight.

