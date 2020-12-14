Rafa Nadal hiking with family & friends.

13-12-2020@rafaelnadal/twitter

Rafa Nadal was out and about in Mallorca at the weekend taking in some fresh mountain air with family and friends.

The tennis ace is a great Ambassador for Mallorca and never misses an opportunity to show off the beauty of his homeland. On Monday he uploaded photo of him and his fellow hikers against a stunning background.

“In Mallorca we can do sports and enjoy nature in winter at the same time. We are lucky,” he tweeted. "This weekend I really enjoyed these moments and these landscapes with my family and friends.”

Rafa’s tweet has gone viral, but some people have questioned why none of them are wearing face masks, especially when coronavirus infections are multiplying in Mallorca.

