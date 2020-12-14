Rafa Nadal was out and about in Mallorca at the weekend taking in some fresh mountain air with family and friends.

The tennis ace is a great Ambassador for Mallorca and never misses an opportunity to show off the beauty of his homeland. On Monday he uploaded photo of him and his fellow hikers against a stunning background.

“In Mallorca we can do sports and enjoy nature in winter at the same time. We are lucky,” he tweeted. "This weekend I really enjoyed these moments and these landscapes with my family and friends.”

En Mallorca podemos hacer deporte y disfrutar de la naturaleza en invierno al mismo tiempo. Una suerte que tenemos. Este fin de semana disfruté mucho con familia y amigos estos momentos y estos paisajes 🥰😎 pic.twitter.com/k6hU9IoRyy — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) December 14, 2020

Rafa’s tweet has gone viral, but some people have questioned why none of them are wearing face masks, especially when coronavirus infections are multiplying in Mallorca.